Union and Jordan Brand got together back in 2018 and delivered an Air Jordan 1 collaboration for the ages. Both colorways featured elements from some of the best Air Jordan 1s of all-time, and as you can imagine, fans loved it. In fact, the collab goes for insane prices on the resale market as numerous people missed out on their chance to cop, seeing as the stock was so low. With this success in mind, it's not a surprise that both brands would try to relive the magic and come right back with yet another collaboration.

This time, they have come together on the Air Jordan 4, which once again, will have two colorways. The first of these colorways, "Off Noir/Lt Fusion Red-Brigade Blue," was recently shown off in some teaser images on Instagram, but now, an official look is available courtesy of the sneaker reseller app GOAT. As you can see, the upper is black, while blue is placed on the cuff. Red highlights are also found throughout, as the midsole and tongue are dressed in a creamy beige tone.

This colorway has been quite polarizing so far with mixed reactions from sneakerheads. Regardless, it will surely move quite a few units, and so far, it is expected to drop on August 15th. Stay tuned to HNHH in case any of this information changes.

Image via GOAT

