Union is one of the most well-known sneaker establishments in Los Angeles and over the years, there have been a whole slew of collaborations coming out between them and Jumpman. One of those collaborations was the Air Jordan 1 High OG which dropped back in 2018. Last year, the two teamed up for two brand new Air Jordan 4 offerings and in 2021, Union is coming right back with two more Jordan 4s as a way to commemorate the brand's 30th anniversary.

These two new offerings can be found in the renderings below which were provided by @pyleaks on Twitter. The colorways that have been unveiled here are "Desert Moss/Turqouise Blue/Dark Iris" and "Taupe Haze/Blue Fury/Khaki/Roma Green." Both offerings are fairly unique and we're sure sneakerheads will be a bit taken aback by the different color palettes that are being used here. Regardless, Union is known for changing things up a bit and once the official images come out, we're sure there will be some more clarity to these colorways.

As for when these will be set to drop, it is believed that the summer is the target season. We will be sure to bring you all of the latest information, so keep it locked to HNHH for more updates.