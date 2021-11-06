Union LA is a famous sneaker store in Los Angeles and over the past couple of years, they have come through with some dope shoes with Jordan Brand. From the Air Jordan 1 to the Air Jordan 4, Union LA is always choosing the most iconic silhouettes, although now, they are looking to change things up with an often forgotten model, the Air Jordan 2.

In the images below, you can see the new "Grey Fog" model which features Union LA branding throughout. The sneaker is covered in a greyish-blue tint that really makes the sneaker stand out compared to other Jordan 2 offerings. The cream-colored laces provide some nice contrast and the yellow highlights also make this shoe more unique. Overall, it is a very good look and it is one that Jumpman fans will appreciate.

A release date for this collaboration has not been made official yet although indications suggest that these should be out sometime before the end of the year. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates on these. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

