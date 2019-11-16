Nature is dope, guys. A true "when pigs fly" moment happened when this adorable little pupper went viral this week just for being himself. As reported by Complex, a dog that is currently being taken care of at a shelter in Missouri is gaining tons of online attention because of his strange appearance. At first glance, Narwhal looks just like any other cute little dog. A few seconds into your lovefest with the aminal is all it takes to realize that he's something special. Much like a unicorn's horn, Narwhal has an extra tail growing out of his forehead. Unfortunately though, it does not wag.

The cute doggo was named Narwhal after the horned whale, which is much more compassionate than what some others are saying on social media. After being found in Kansas, he was brought to Mac's Mission in Cape Girardeau, a rescue that cares for dogs with defects.

"I've been a veterinarian for 16 years, and I've never seen anything like this," said Brian Heuring after inspecting the animal on Today. "It certainly looks just like a tail, but we did X-rays, and it's all just skin."

Narwhal is currently available for adoption but with his newfound virality, we wouldn't be surprised if somebody scoops him up with the swiftness. Take a look at this loving pooch below.