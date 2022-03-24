Unfoonk Returns With New Single, "DEA"

Atlanta-based hip-hop artist Unfoonk has returned with his new single, "DEA." The song arrived on Wednesday (March 23) with a new music video, that shows a dramatization of some the rapper's legal struggles over the last few years.

Unfoonk is Young Thug's older brother signed to Young Stoner Life Records, and he has had some standout moments alongside the rest of the team, especially on "Real" and "Mob Ties." Despite his case still being active, he continues to release music to put his people in a position to succeed, knowing that his authentic and raw sound is highly desirable in the rap world. Telling the story of his issues with law enforcement, "DEA" takes yet another dive into Unfoonk's unfortunate reality, focusing on a drug-related charge.

Listen to Unfoonk's new single below and let us know what you think in the comments.





Quotable Lyrics:

All the moves I make is necessary

And f*ck my opps 'cause they very scary

We stepping on whoever talk, I can get 'em buried

You know the kid important, I had to get the window tinted

$80K for the veneers so I had to call the dentist