Unfoonk & Young Thug's New Music Video Shares The "Real" Story Of Unfoonk's Ascension

Unfoonk & Young Thug share the visuals to their "Slime Language 2" standout song "Real."

Slime Language 2 arrived on Friday, and the Hip-Hop community can't get enough of it. Young Thug's label, Young Stone Life, has been rising to prominence over the last handful of years with the signings of Atlanta rap standouts like Gunna and Lil Keed, and now just three years after the middling release of Slime Language, YSL definitely has a hit on its hands.

Early projections have Slime Language 2 debuting atop the Billboard 200 and moving between 125,000 to 140,000 album-equivalent units within its first week, and in addition to the numbers game, practically everyone, from Diddy to Drake, is doing the "Ski" challenge." The hype surrounding Slime Language 2 feels like a bonafide moment for Atlanta rap and Hip-Hop in general, and YSL doesn't appear to be letting up the pressure anytime soon.

Following the release of the music video for "Ski," YSL is now back without another fan-favorite cut from Slime Language 2, the Unfoonk and Young Thug team-up "Real." According to Uproxx, the two Atlanta artists are actual siblings, making the moment even more special.

The visuals for "Real" are centered around a story based on Unfoonk's real-life rise to ascension. From 2010 to 2019, Unfook was serving a life sentence before Young Thug's wealth afforded the rapper a better lawyer, and once he was granted release from prison, he pursued a career in music. The video starts with Unfoonk singing from prison before he eventually gets out and starts focusing on music. Shortly after his release, a scorned love interest comes to start a fight, but she's promptly kicked out of the house by the rising YSL rapper. As the woman walks out, Young Thug walks in, and the two Cleveland Ave. natives immediately get to work.

The video concludes with Unfoonk signing a deal with Young Thug, and just like in real life, the rest is history. Scroll back up to the top and check out Unfoonk and Young Thug's new music video for "Real."