WWE legend The Undertaker and Wrestlemania go hand-in-hand. Ever since Wrestlemania VII in 1991, The Undertaker has had a match at the WWE's biggest PPV event of the year, with the only exceptions being Wrestlemania X, Wrestlemania 2000 and last year's Wrestlemania 35.

With Wrestlemania season officially upon us, it should come as no surprise that wrestling fans are once again speculating about The Deadman's return and who he might face at "The Showcase of the Immortals." According to Wrestle Zone, a source claims that current plans call for AJ Styles to get that honor at Wrestlemania 36 in Tampa on April 5.

The Undertaker's most recent match came at the Extreme Rules in July of 2019, where he partnered up with one of his former Wrestlemania opponents, Roman Reigns, to defeat Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a tag team match. He also made a brief appearance on the September 10th edition of SmackDown and wound up choke slamming Sami Zayn to hell for interrupting his in-ring promo.

Styles, meanwhile, is currently slated to compete in the six-man Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match taking place at the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia on February 27th. There will be plenty of time between then and Wrestlemania 36 for "The Phenom" and "The Phenomenal One" to set up their clash on April 5, if that is indeed the plan.

As we know, it doesn't take much time at all for The Undertaker to inform someone that it's their time to Rest In Peace.

