Just a few years ago, Nike and Sacai made magic with the LDWaffle. This silhouette was an immediate hit amongst sneakerheads and the first few colorways proved to be extremely difficult to cop. With that in mind, it should be no surprise that Nike and Sacai continued their collaboration with a plethora of new colorways. The ensuing LDWaffle's didn't have the same hype as the first few, however, this is something we always tend to see with sneaker collaborations.

Now, however, Nike and Sacai are back at it, this time with the help of Undercover. Undercover has worked with Nike in the past, and now, they are lending their name to three new LDWaffle colorways that can be found below. The colorways in question are “Midnight Spruce/Pale Ivory/Dark Grey/University Red," “Night Maroon/Pale Ivory/Ground Grey/Team Royal,” and “Black/Sail/Dark Grey/Bright Citron." They are all unique in their own right, and Nike fans will certainly enjoy the variety.

It is believed that these will drop on October 29th for $170 USD through the Nike SNKRS app and various other retailers. Let us know if you plan on copping a pair, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

