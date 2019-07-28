Undercover and Nike have been working together for a long time now and this year, they paired up once again for the Undercover x Nike Daybreak. The Daybreak is a model that the brand has been trying to push this year and it has received critical acclaim thanks to its unique shape and point back heel. There have already been a few colorways of the collaboration but in just a few weeks, two more versions of the shoe will be released.

Thanks to the images below, courtesy of End. Clothing​​​​​​, the two new colorways being released will be in "university red" and "obsidian." The University Red pair has a red and white upper with a black Nike swoosh. Similar aesthetics appear on the obsidian model as navy blue is found on the upper and yellow is placed on the Nike swoosh. Overall, both colorways are pretty clean and could prove to be a great addition to your collection if you haven't copped the other colorways yet.

According to Sole Collector, both colorways are set to drop on Thursday, August 1st for $175 USD.

Image via End Clothing

