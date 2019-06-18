Nike has engaged in quite a few collaborations this year with one of them involving the Jun Takahashi's Undercover. The two brands have collaborated quite a bit in the past and their latest creation was the Undercover x Nike Daybreak which released in two colorways last week. Now, the two brands are back with two more colorways of the shoe which will be coming out this Friday, June 21st.

The first colorway looks as though it is inspired by Christmas thanks to its green upper and white and red accents. When it comes to the Nike swoosh and the laces, those are red while the rest of the shoe is green, black, and white. It's definitely a wildcard colorway but if you're into flashy sneakers, these are certainly a great cop.

Meanwhile, the second model of the shoe has an all-black upper, including the Nike swoosh, while the midsole is sail. Each sneaker will have the Undercover "U" logo on the back which ass a sense of branding.

According to Sole Collector, each model will go for $160 USD and will be available at stores like Solebox.

Image via Solebox

