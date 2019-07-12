Nike and Undercover have been teaming up for collaborations for years now and in 2019, they came together on the Nike Daybreak which featured some pretty cool colorways. Well, as the Summer marches on, it's clear that neither brand is done coming out with new stuff as official images of the Undercover x Nike Daybreak "Bright Citron" colorway were revealed.

The shoe is fairly clean as it has a yellow upper with a black Nike swoosh and some grey suede highlights around the toe cap and the laces. Just like the other Daybreak models, there is a pointy part on the back heel which makes these sneakers almost look like race cars. The silhouette isn't for everybody but if you want to try something new, it could certainly be a great choice for the Summer.

If you're interested in purchasing this model, these will be released on Friday, July 19th for $160 USD, according to Sole Collector.

Image via Nike

