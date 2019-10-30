Nike quickly drew the attention of sneakerheads everywhere when they came out with the ambitious Nike Air Max 720 earlier this year. The shoe has an interesting upper while the entire midsole is comprised of a chunky Air Max unit. Overall, it's a peculiar-looking show that has polarized consumers thus far. Sales seem to be pretty good and there have been plenty of dope colorways to choose from.

Now, Nike is looking to collaborate with other brands to bring new ideas and colorways to the shoe. According to Sole Collector, Nike and longtime collaborator Undercover have teamed up on two colorways of the Air Max 720 and the official images can be found below. As you can see, there is one red model and one black version. Each model has white specks through the side panels while Undercover branding is written onto the clear and translucent Air Max units.

If you're interested in copping these, they will be arriving on Thursday, October 11th for $220 USD per pair. For now, these are being kept to overseas retailers but they could make their way to North America soon.

Image via Nike

