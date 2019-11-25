Jun Takahashi's Undercover brand is one of Nike's favorite collaborators and every single year, you can expect them to come together on a new silhouette and deliver some fire colorways. Back in the Spring, Nike was doing quite a bit to promote their brand new Air Max, the 720. The shoe has a chunky Air Max unit that wraps all the way around the midsole. It's bouncy and futuristic which makes it a great shoe for those looking for something a little bit more unique.

All of these elements make the Air Max 720 a perfect shoe for Undercover to collab on. As you can see from the images below, there are three colorways of the shoe including "Black/University Red," "University Red/Blue Jay," and "Yellow/Purple." All of these models have Undercover branding on the back heel and say the words "we make noise not clothes" on the side of the midsole.

According to Sole Collector, these will finally be seeing a global release on Saturday, November 30th with a retail price close to $220 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think and whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

