Under Armour is celebrating Stephen Curry's 32nd birthday this Saturday, March 14th (aka Pi Day) with the release of a specially designed off-court Curry 7 PE.

Under Armour typically designs a vibrant, colorful sneaker in celebration of Steph's birthday but this time around they've opted for a simply black and white color. Furthermore, the kicks are of the laceless variety.

Under Armour

The Curry 7 "Pi Day" PE comes equipped with a black, all-knit upper, featuring both UA HOVR and Micro G cushioning platforms. The first 30 digits in Pi, 3.14159265358979323846264338327, can be found on the heel tab.

“Stephen is all about ease of entry with his footwear, and a casual slip-on take of the Curry 7 for his to and from the court movements was something we knew he’d like. We had the idea while finalizing the Curry 7 and reviewing knit placements for the upper. We thought, what about a full knit collar PE? Something clean, understated for Stephen to wear off-court. We just didn’t know then that he’d like the PE so much that he’d ask us to release it!”

The limited edition kicks, priced at $140, will release worldwide on 3/14 via UA.com, UA Brand Houses and at select retailers. Limited pairs of the Curry 7 Pi Day PE will also be available at the SC30 product wall within the Chase Center Warriors Shop at Thrive City in San Francisco.

Check out the official images below.

Under Armour

Under Armour

Under Armour

Under Armour