Under Armour is celebrating Stephen Curry's 32nd birthday this Saturday, March 14th (aka Pi Day) with the release of a specially designed off-court Curry 7 PE.
Under Armour typically designs a vibrant, colorful sneaker in celebration of Steph's birthday but this time around they've opted for a simply black and white color. Furthermore, the kicks are of the laceless variety.
The Curry 7 "Pi Day" PE comes equipped with a black, all-knit upper, featuring both UA HOVR and Micro G cushioning platforms. The first 30 digits in Pi, 3.14159265358979323846264338327, can be found on the heel tab.
“Stephen is all about ease of entry with his footwear, and a casual slip-on take of the Curry 7 for his to and from the court movements was something we knew he’d like. We had the idea while finalizing the Curry 7 and reviewing knit placements for the upper. We thought, what about a full knit collar PE? Something clean, understated for Stephen to wear off-court. We just didn’t know then that he’d like the PE so much that he’d ask us to release it!”
The limited edition kicks, priced at $140, will release worldwide on 3/14 via UA.com, UA Brand Houses and at select retailers. Limited pairs of the Curry 7 Pi Day PE will also be available at the SC30 product wall within the Chase Center Warriors Shop at Thrive City in San Francisco.
