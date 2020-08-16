Just last week, we reported on Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers and how he is set to release a brand new signature sneaker with the likes of Under Armour. Embiid has never had his own signature shoe before, so fans are understandably excited about this prospect. The sneaker is called the UA Embiid One and it is going to debut in the "Origin" colorway which is primarily black with some red and yellow details. This shoe will be hitting North American retailers on September 18th, which is just about a month away.

Now, thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @solebyjc, we have a fresh look at a brand new UA Embiid One colorway that can certainly be described as "colorful." The shoe has a mostly white and cream upper made of mesh, while the lace holders are blue and green with a gradient mix. From there, we have pink on the back heel and some yellow near the bottom of the midsole. These elements come together to create a fun colorway that will look dope out on the court.

For now, a release date has yet to be revealed, so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you the latest information.