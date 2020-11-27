Steph Curry is gearing up for a massive comeback this season and Golden State Warriors fans couldn't be happier about it. In fact, to commemorate this upcoming season, the Warriors will be wearing special Oakland "We Believe" jerseys that help commemorate the 2007 Warriors team that upset the first-seed Dallas Mavericks in the NBA playoffs. Fans can't wait to get their hands on these uniforms, and Curry is especially excited to wear them on the court.

In fact, with Curry gearing up to release his brand new Under Armour Curry 8, it would appear as though one of the first colorways will be inspired by the infamous "We Believe" jerseys. In the illustration below, Curry can be seen holding what appears to be the UA Curry 8, which sports a white, yellow, and red color scheme.

For now, official images of the Under Armour Curry 8 continue to be a mystery, although new information should be on the horizon, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information on these.

As for the release date, the UA Curry 8 is expected to drop next month on December 11, so keep your eyes peeled.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images