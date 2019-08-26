Undefeated and Nike have a fifth Kobe 4 Protro colorway in the works, coming on the heels of the colorful Kobe 4 collabs that recently released in celebration of Mamba Day.

The newest colorway, appropriately dubbed "Black Mamba" features a slick black, patent leather construction equipped with an iridescent finish reminiscent of the venomous snake's scales.

Per Nike:

"Agile and aggressive are two descriptors that perfectly describe both Kobe and the black mamba snake. It’s why the nickname is such an apt fit for Kobe. Adding to Kobe’s performance-driven “Protro” series, the Kobe IV returns with improvements to enhance comfort and outfitted in an Undefeated collaborative ‘Black Mamba’ colorway, which honors his nickname with an iridescent finish that represents the scales of the venomous snake."

Similar to the other UNDFTD x Kobe 4s, which were inspired by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker, DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Kuzma, the Black Mamba colorway features Kobe's No. 8 and No. 24 on the heels. The kicks, priced at $180, will be available via Nike on September 13.

Scroll down for the official images.

UNDFTD x Nike Kobe 4 Protro Black Mamba

