Nike is celebrating "Mamba Day" (8/24) this year with the release of Kobe Bryant's new signature sneaker, the Kobe AD NXT, in addition to a four-pack of Undefeated x Nike Kobe 4 Protro collabs.

The Kobe 4 collabs first surfaced during the NBA season, as seen on the feet of Nike Kobe supporters such as DeMar DeRozan, PJ Tucker, Devin Booker and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Undefeated CEO Eric Peng Cheng recently took to instagram to share another look at the upcoming collabs, all of which feature a patent leather construction with "8" and "24" branding on the heels as a nod to Kobe's uniform numbers.

The upcoming collection is a follow up to the beloved Undefeated x Nike Kobe 1 Protros that the aforementioned players wore last year ahead of Mamba Day. Check out the latest UNDFTD x Kobe collabs in the IG posts embedded below, and stay tuned for the official release details.