Nike is celebrating "Mamba Day" (8/24) this year with the release of Kobe Bryant's new signature sneaker, the Kobe AD NXT, in addition to a four-pack of Undefeated x Nike Kobe 4 Protro collabs.

The Kobe 4 collabs first surfaced during the NBA season, as seen on the feet of Nike Kobe supporters such as DeMar DeRozan, PJ Tucker, Devin Booker. Among the colorways set to drop is a Milwaukee Bucks-themed "Fir" colorway inspired by NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

UNDFTD x Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Fir"/Kickwhoshow

Just like the other three UNDFTD x Nike Kobe 4 Protro, the Bucks colorway features a patent leather construction with "8" and "24" branding on the heels as a nod to Kobe's uniform numbers.

The upcoming collection is a follow up to the beloved Undefeated x Nike Kobe 1 Protros that the aforementioned players wore last year ahead of Mamba Day. Click here to preview the other colorways and continue scrolling for official images of the "Fir" rendition.

UNDFTD x Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Fir"/Kickwhoshow

