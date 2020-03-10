Undefeated and Nike have been frequent collaborators in the past and as we delve deeper into 2020, it appears as though some things just never change. 2020 marks the 30th anniversary of the Air Max 90 and Nike is taking full advantage by teaming up with Undefeated for a three-pack of Air Max 90 colorways.

The three colorways in question are Platinum Tint/Platinum Tint-Sail, Black/Black-Anthracite-Rush Pink, and Pacific Blue/Vast Grey-Vivid Purple. Over the weekend, the official images of all three sneakers hit the internet and so far, they are all looking pretty clean. There is something for everyone here so if you prefer something a bit more lowkey, the black pair is definitely for you. Those who prefer more colors will certainly enjoy the "Pacific Blue" offering. Needless to say, all three colorways will be great for the warmer months.

For now, there is no release date associated with the Undefeated x Nike Air Max 90 so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you. All indications point to a spring release date although this has yet to be confirmed. While you wait, let us know in the comments below what you think of the colorways.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike