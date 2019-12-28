Undefeated and Nike are frequent collaborators so it's no surprise they would team up for a collection of shoes that consists of eight unique pairs. Of course, we are talking about the Undefeated x Nike Air Max 90 pack which released on Friday, December 27th. These kicks will see a bit of a wider release on Monday, December 30th although if you're looking to get in on the action now, these are already available on StockX.

Every single pair is currently going for above retail which just goes to show how limited they were. Starting with the Solar Red/Black pair, the average resale price is $250 USD which is $100 above the retail price of $150. The Solar Red/White pair is averaging out at $251 while both the Blue Fury/White and Blue Fury/Black pairs are going for $268 and $243 USD respectively. Moving on to the yellow pairs, the white version has an average price of $202, while the black pair is $250. Finally, both green pairs are around the same price as the white pair goes for $221 USD and the black pair goes for $206.

All eight shoes are beautiful and feature pops of color that circle around the upper while either black or white leather adds some nice contrast. Meanwhile, the Undefeated logo is placed squarely on the back heel and is dressed in the tone that matches its corresponding colorway.

Click here if you missed out on this release and are looking to get in on the fun.

