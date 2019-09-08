Undefeated and Nike have another sneaker collection in the works, coming on the heels of the four-pack of Kobe 4 Protros that released in celebration of Mamba Day this past weekend.

For their next project, UNDFTD and Nike reportedly have plans to release eight different colorways of the Nike Air Max 90 - four featuring white uppers and four built on black uppers. According to reports, two of the eight sneakers will also be releasing in preschool and toddler sizing.

Undefeated has not yet unveiled the full collection but half of the Air Max 90s have already surfaced, including teal-accented pairs as well as two more with red detailing. All of the kicks come equipped with "UNDEFEATED" lace dubraes and UNDFTD logos on the heel in place of the "Nike Air" branding.

A release date has not yet been announced but it is believed the kicks will launch at Undefeated stores and through their online shop on September 20. The adult sizes will reportedly retail for $150, with pre-school and toddler sizes priced at $90 and $75, respectively.

Stay tuned for the official release details and continue scrolling for the latest images.

