Undefeated and Nike have joined forces for a wide-ranging Air Max 90 collection which will consist of eight different colorways. After months of rumors and speculation, Nike has officially confirmed that the UNDFTD Air Max 90 collabs will initially launch December 27, exclusively at Undefeated, followed by a December 30 drop on SNKRS and SNEAKRS.

The eight-sneaker collection will consist of both black and white-based Air Max 90s, featuring a premium leather construction, highlighted by either blue, infrared, green or yellow detailing. Each sneaker's namesake color appears on the branding, laces, outsole, heel unit around the Air Max bubble, and stripe that encircles the silhouette. The kicks also come equipped with "UNDEFEATED" lace dubraes and UNDFTD logos on the heel in place of the familiar "Nike Air" logo.

Per Nike:

"A double mudguard — a unique element made possible by the band of color — gives the Nike Air Max 90 Undefeated distinction from prior iterations of the Air Max 90. This feature references the supercross jackets popular in the ’90s New York hip-hop scene, which was a foundational influence on the Undefeated team."

The adult sizes will retail for $150, with two pre-school and toddler colorways (red/black and yellow/white, only) priced at $90 and $75, respectively. Continue scrolling for the official photos.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike