Recently, Jumpman unveiled the Air Jordan 37 to the world. This is a shoe that many fans were waiting on as every single year, Jordan Brand hits us with a new silhouette. Just like the mast seven models, this shoe is an homage to the sneaker that came 30 years before it. In numerous stock photos, it has become clear that this shoe is going for an Air Jordan 37 aesthetic, and for the most part, Jumpman has stuck the landing.

The brand is looking at creating new colorways, and now, they are even getting their first collab. As you can see in the images below, we have the Undefeated x Air Jordan 37 which contains Undefeated's signature khaki and gold color scheme. These are colors that sneakerheads have seen before, and there is no doubt that fans are going to dig these once they are officially released.

At the time of writing this article, the Undefeated x Air Jordan 37 does not have a release date. With that in mind, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

