Undefeated professional boxer Muta Yamak tragically died of a heart attack in the ring during his most recent match on Saturday in Germany. Yamak was entering the third round of his bout against Hamza Wandera when he stumbled and collapsed to the canvas after leaving his corner. Ring doctors and trainers rushed to his aid and unsuccessfully attempted to revive the fighter, however, Yamak was transported to a Munich hospital, where he later passed away.

The 38 year old light heavyweight fighter was a promising fighter, coming into this bout with an impressive 8-0 record, all by knockout. Yamak gained popularity in the sport when he won the vacant WBF international title in 2021.

According to police, dozens of fans at the event were uncooperative with emergency responders, preventing them from entering the arena and getting Yamak to the hospital quickly. Fans surrounded the stage as ring doctors worked to resuscitate the boxer, and even crowded the paramedics attempting to remove Yamak from the arena. Munich police were forced to send several patrols into the arena in an attempt to calm down the escalating situation.

Police say Yamak was hit with a brutal shot at the end of the second round, a possible cause for his heart attack. The Turkish-born German fighter’s previous fight was in November 2021, where he knocked out Belarusian boxer Siarhei “the Surgeon” Huliakevich to win the WBF International light heavyweight championship.

This is the second reported death in a boxing ring this year. Indonesian boxer Hero Tito fell into a coma and later died due to injuries he sustained in a match in February.

