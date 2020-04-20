Nike has always been known for doing a plethora of sneaker collaborations in any given year. Of course, 2020 is no different even if some of their plans have been put on hold due to the Coronavirus making its way throughout the world. One of the brands that they have been doing consistent collaborations with is none other than Undefeated. In the past, these two have linked up on the Nike Air Max 97 and now, it seems like they are back for more with three new colorways on the way later this year.

This latest information comes courtesy of sneaker insider @pyleaks who always seems to have the inside scoop. As you can see from the tweet below, there is a colorway with a black base, yellow base, and white base. There is Nike and Undefeated branding all the way throughout and these seem to carry the same aesthetics as the previous collab from 2017.

For now, the release date for the collab is unknown although it is believed that these will drop sometime in during the Holiday season for $180 USD per pair. If you're a big fan of this silhouette and like it when Nike and Undefeated team up with each other, these are certainly for you.