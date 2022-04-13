If you fell in love with Uncut Gems upon its 2019 arrival, we've got good news – rumour has it that Adam Sandler and the Safdie brothers are working on a new project together, although details remain sparse at this time.

As The Playlist points out, the gossip was mentioned in a recent report from IndieWire about Hollywood failing to connect movie stars with the filmmakers that they deserve to work with. In the piece, the journalist mentions hearing from a source that the Click actor is "cooking up" something with Josh and Benny.

Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

While little details are currently known, what we can tell you is that fans of the film would be more than happy to see Sandler collaborate with the Safdie's again, as Uncut Gems was arguably some of the best work of his career to date, even earning him the Independent Spirit for his performance as Howard Ratner – a gambling-addicted jewelry salesman who lives life on the edge; some viewers have even argued that the 55-year-old deserved an Oscar.

If you haven't seen the movie, it's available for streaming on Netflix, and also stars familiar faces like Kanye West's former muse, Julia Fox, and Canadian singer-songwriter The Weekend, who plays himself onscreen, and earned plenty of flowers for his performance.

Other projects released by Josh and Benny in recent years include Good Time – a 2017 psychological thriller starring Robert Pattinson as a robber trying to free his mentally disabled brother (played by Benny) while evading his own capture.

Would you check out another movie from Adam Sandler and the Safdie bros? Let us know in the comment section below.

