Uncle Murda's "Rap Up 2021": Freddie Gibbs, Lil Nas X, DaBaby, Bill Cosby & More

The holidays are the quietest time of the year for new releases but we can always look forward to Uncle Murda sliding through with his annual "Rap Up" track. The rapper previously hinted that he would be retiring the series but he was admittedly "cappin'." As Jan. 1st hit, the rapper returned to "violate a bunch of rappers, respectfully" with "Rap Up 2021."

The latest record from Uncle Murda kicks off with an attack on Lil Nas X in the vein of Boosie Badazz and DaBaby before speaking on the backlash Dave Chappelle faced from the LGBTQ+ community. Murda continued to fire shots at Tyler, The Creator, Trick Daddy, Jada Pinkett Smith, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Joe Budden, Kanye West, Three 6 Mafia, Wendy Williams, DaniLeigh, Freddie Gibbs, and more.

Once again, Murda manages to capture every major event in the past 12 months in 14-minutes. Check out Uncle Murda's latest record below and sound off in the comments with your favorite bar on the track.

Quotable Lyrics

Picture Pete pullin' up in Kim K. Wraith

And Ye walk across the street and punch him in the face

Drake and Kanye deaded they fake beef

Did a concert that looked like Verzuz without Swizz Beatz