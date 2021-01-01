Uncle Murda's "Rap Up 2020" Gets Personal

Uncle Murda is back with a wrap up of 2020. Titled "Rap Up 2020," the track takes a turn away from his normal routine. In the past, Uncle Murda has run down a list of all the events that took place over the year. In a year like 2020, where the social commentary from celebrities and media was at an all-time high, Murda decided to take a different route.

"Rap Up 2020" finds Uncle Murda rapping about his own year, and the things he went through personally. He even reminisces a bit. Things get deep as he touches on family, COVID-19, deals gone wrong, and more. The instrumental is comprised of a gorgeously sampled singing woman over beautiful piano keys. The sweet croon of the vocals gives the lyrics an extra gut-punch.

Quotable Lyrics

At that point in my life my attitude was "fuck everything"

The streets proposed to me, I accepted the wedding ring

These all facts, these ain't lies

This is back when the three best MC's out was Biggie, Jay-Z, and Nas