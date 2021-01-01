mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Uncle Murda's "Rap Up 2020" Gets Personal

Karlton Jahmal
January 01, 2021 00:52
1 View
00
0
Uncle MurdaUncle Murda
Uncle Murda

Rap Up 2020
Uncle Murda

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

A personal perspective on 2020.


Uncle Murda is back with a wrap up of 2020. Titled "Rap Up 2020," the track takes a turn away from his normal routine. In the past, Uncle Murda has run down a list of all the events that took place over the year. In a year like 2020, where the social commentary from celebrities and media was at an all-time high, Murda decided to take a different route. 

"Rap Up 2020" finds Uncle Murda rapping about his own year, and the things he went through personally. He even reminisces a bit. Things get deep as he touches on family, COVID-19, deals gone wrong, and more. The instrumental is comprised of a gorgeously sampled singing woman over beautiful piano keys. The sweet croon of the vocals gives the lyrics an extra gut-punch. 

Quotable Lyrics
At that point in my life my attitude was "fuck everything"
The streets proposed to me, I accepted the wedding ring
These all facts, these ain't lies
This is back when the three best MC's out was Biggie, Jay-Z, and Nas

Uncle Murda rap up 2020
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Uncle Murda's "Rap Up 2020" Gets Personal
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject