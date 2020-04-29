Uncle Murda, S.K. & Apollo Swyf Link Up On "U.S.A"

Doc Ish has been one of the hardest producers in the game for years. He's worked with Eminem, Joe Budden, Talib Kweli, and many more throughout his career and continues to provide production to some of the game's most celebrated rappers. Doc Ish is preparing to release a brand new project in the near future titled, Lost Files. To kick off the campaign he's teamed up with Uncle Murda, Apollo Swyf and SK for their new collab, "U.S.A." Filled with crisp drums and a soulful vocal sample, the three rappers flex their lyrical prowess with detailed accounts of growing up into the crack game and tales from their time on the corner.

Doc Ish's Lost Files is set to include appearances from Kool G Rap, Billy Danze, King Gordy and more.

Quotable Lyrics

Cry me a river, bought a yacht

Left the block for a villa

Villa got hot, back to the block

Waiting for cops to come kill us

Damn, so how you rockin' my n***a?

Clean slates to fuckin' clean

This weight got me watchin' my figure



