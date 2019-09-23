Uncle Murda Reps East New York On "So Brooklyn" Freestyle

Casanova and Fabolous' "So Brooklyn" collab has taken over the rap game. Over the past few weeks, we've heard a ton of rappers take the song and flip it for a new freestyle. Grafh and G Herbo are among those who've touched the beat but now, one of Brooklyn's OG's has taken on the beat to depict his reality of the New York City borough.

It was only right that Uncle Murda hopped on the "So Brooklyn" beat for his own freestyle. Murda details the streets of Brooklyn but he also uses the track as an opportunity to pay homage to those who've broken down the barriers for others in Brooklyn such as Jay-Z and the Notorious B.I.G. He also shared a visual for the song which finds Murda in the studio while showing different landmarks in Brooklyn.

Quotable Lyrics

Hol' up, lemme stunt on these n***as

Besides me and Fab, Jay ain't never do a song with none of these n***as

They appetizers, this the entree,

First n***a to have 50 Cent perform at the Barclay's

Sold crack to my man pops, he needed it

What I'm supposed to do? Let him buy it from n***as we beefin' with?