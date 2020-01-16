mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Uncle Murda, Jadakiss, Benny the Butcher, & Que Banz Embody "Freedom" On New Track

Dominiq R.
January 16, 2020 18:35
Uncle Murda, Jadakiss, Benny the Butcher, & Que Banz? A perfect marriage.


While Uncle Murda's annual year-end 'rap-up' bars have become an expected gift for the hip-hop community at the end of each year, some have failed to realize its been three years since his last full-length project was released. Fortunately, the Brooklyn lyricist provided the masses with a twelve-track musical offering to kick off the new year. 

Uncle Murda's Don't Come Outside Vol. 2 (2020), mixtape/album is packed with lyric-driven content and bar-heavy features from the likes of hip-hop heavyweights like Conway The Machine, Styles P, Dave East, Tory Lanez, and more. However, there is one standout track on the record that will probably be getting a lot of burn well into the spring and summer months of the new year. 

"Freedom" featuring Jadakiss, Benny the Butcher, and Que Banz takes on melancholy piano chords and nonconfrontational bassline and drum sequence so each emcee can get busy. Que Banz kicks off the track delivering the song's chorus while Uncle Murda spits game about how to maintain while being imprisoned. Up next, Jadakiss provides street motivation in his signature raspy dialect, while Benny butcher's the final verse of the track.

While Uncle Murda may be petty at times, he still holds the title as one of hip-hop's elite lyricists. Check out "Freedom" featuring Jadakiss, Benny the Butcher, and Que Banz in the streaming link below.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't be stressin' who shorty f**kin' when you in the can
You know how b***hes be, they could be your opp or your man
Long as she pick up your calls and she pull up when you answer
Put money on your books then that other s**t shouldn't matter
You surrounded by n***as and takin' orders from crackers
N***as get hit with that time, turn into authors and rappers (Haha)
Either that or n***as takin' they Shahadas or bloodin' in
Your b***hes on the visits keep the contraband comin' in
Get the strap, n***as grabbin' they gun again
Twelve tryna give me that L, I just wanna win (Get my lawyers)
F**k wantin' to win, we gotta win

