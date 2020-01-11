Uncle Murda Is Back With "Don't Come Outside Vol. 2" Ft. Tory Lanez, Benny The Butcher & More

Uncle Murda is back with the second installment in the Don't Come Outside mixtape series. Strapped up with twelve tracks in total, Uncle Murda, fresh off the release of his annual "Rap Up" single, comes through with bangers for the streets. With features from OG's like Jadakiss and Styles P, he also grabs Dave East, Conway, Benny The Butcher, Tory Lanez, Derez De'Shon, and more for the project.

Peep the album below.

1. God I Fuck With You

2. What I Mean Is

3. 62 ft. Tory Lanez

4. We Outside f. Que Banz

5. Freedom ft. Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher & Que Banz

6. He Did That Shit f.t Conway The Machine & Styles P

7. Who the Boss Is

8. Dope Money

9. Slide My Way ft. Derez De’Shon & Que Banz

10. Blame Us f. Aviator Keys & Que Banz

11. Hold Up f. Dave East

12. It Hit Different