Uncle Murda appears to offer his approval to Lizzo's most recent thirst trap, even going so far as to repost the video on his own Instagram. Lizzo originally posted the video of herself dancing in a tiny gold bikini to celebrate all of her current award nominations. Murda decided to share it on his account, but made sure to add the lines about her from his outrage-inducing track, "Rap Up 2019." onto the clip. On the track, Murda rapped, "Lizzo puttin' on for them BBWs/ Like, "watch out for the big girls," but what's really up with you?/ At the Lakers game, what was you sippin?/ It was kids there, what made your big ass start stripping?" The lyrics refer to Lizzo's controversial move at a Lakers game in December in which she flashed her ass at the camera.

This was, of course, one of hundreds of disses on Murda's 10-minute-long celebrity roast that tackled all the sh*t that went down in 2019. Despite the seemingly disapproving bars, Murda seemed to be impressed with Lizzo's thirst trap, captioning the post, "Whoaaaaaaaa 😍."