Uncle Murda Drops Off "Justin Laboy Page"

Justin LaBoy's had quite the come up in the last two years. From the beginning of the pandemic, his viral Instagram page transformed turned him into one of the most notable Instagram figures, landing him a show with Revolt TV and a tight-knit relationship with Kanye West.

His vital antics have now inspired the latest offering from Uncle Murda, "Justin Laboy Page," which he released just in time for Valentine's Day. Unfortunately, Murda isn't on the record trying to woo his lover. Instead, he blasts off on those who continue taking relationship advice from Justin LaBoy. "When I wake up to my girl burnin' sage/ That means she was on Justin LaBoy page," he raps. "That's where they relationship advice be coming from/ This ain't Instagram, it's real life, bitch, are you fucking dumb?"

No word on if Justin LaBoy heard the record yet but we'll keep you updated if he responds.

Quotable Lyrics

You just think once a cheater, always a cheater

I keep trying to tell you, I don't know no fuckin' Keisha

I was just horny, now a n***a pissed off

All this arguing we do as of late got my dick soft