Uncle Murda Drops Off "Don't Come Outside Vol. 3"

Uncle Murda's Don't Come Outside series takes on a whole new meaning. With lockdowns keeping millions of Americans indoors, staying home is just average living these days. However, Murda's ominous title series is back for another run with Don't Come Outside Vol 3. Running for 12 tracks, the new project features Uncle Murda's 2020 wrap up.

The new mixtape project features Conway The Machine and Benny The Butcher from the Griselda Records team, Bronx rapper Mysonne, Tamika Mallory, Que Banz, Lil Tjay, Dios Moreno, Rich Starz, and Jase. Stream Don't Come Outside Vol 3 and let us know what you think below.

1. Rap Up 2020

2. Intro

3. Change Gone Come feat. Mysonne & Tamika Mallory

4. Bro Shit

5. Life’s A Bitch

6. Party Full Of Demons feat. Que Banz

7. Russian Roulette

8. Whole Lotta Money feat. Benny the Butcher & Que Banz

9. Nothing Like Me feat. Conway the Machine & Dios Moreno

10. Part Of The Plan feat. Jase

11. Down Bad

12. Montana feat. Rich Starz