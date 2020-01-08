Uncle Murda & Que Banz Join Forces On "We Outside"

Uncle Murda is readying the release of Don't Come Outside 2, releasing songs like, "Rap Up 2019" and "God I Fuck With You" in the lead up to the mixtape's drop date. With the project getting ready to drop this Friday, the rapper unleashes one new song titled, "We Outside" ft. Que Banz." The two rappers team up on this lurky banger that's meant to touch the streets. "The whole gang outside widdit," he declares on the hook while Desiigner-like adlibs ring out in the background. Although braggadocious in nature, Murda and Que Benz speak on the reality that they came up in from the paranoia of staying protected to the luxurious lifestyle they've adopted.

Check out the new song below and keep your eyes peeled for Don't Come Outside 2 dropping this Friday.

Quotable Lyrics

They know that we ball like a tournament

Red lights to his top like an ornament

I get to the bag, Diesel my ass

I'm back to the trap and I toast to grit