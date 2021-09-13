Uncle Murda & Eli Fross Connect On "So What?"

There's been little music released from Uncle Murda's end this year. 2020 was particularly busy for the G-Unit affiliate after releasing two installments in the Don't Come Outside mixtape series. However, even if he has been laying low, it seems like he's been grinding away and tapping in with the new energy emerging out of the East Coast.

This week, Uncle Murda locked in with the budding Brooklyn drill rapper Eli Fross for their new collab, "So What? The two rappers reflect on the abundance of models on Instagram these days, from two different generational perspectives. Murda ultimately can't resist the humorous pop-cultural references like, "She put her p*ssy lips on the 'Gram, tryna get a band out of Boosie." Meanwhile, Fross shamelessly details the activities that take place after he slides in the DMs.

Check out the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

I slap her with a bible

Bitch tryna to go viral

She on TikTok twerkin'

Goin' hard for a Birkin