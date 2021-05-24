2 Live Crew has once again been snubbed by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame after the class of 2021 was revealed, earlier this month. Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell reacted to the news over the weekend, calling it "unbelievable."

“Shit another year of not getting inducted to the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame,” he wrote on Instagram.

Hip-hop wasn't completely snubbed as Jay-Z was announced as an inductee during his first year of eligibility. Other members of the class of 2021 include The Go-Go’s, Carole King, Tina Turner, Todd Rundgren, and Foo Fighters.



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Uncle Luke previously spoke about being underappreciated by the industry in 2017, after he was honored by BET at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards for Lifetime Achievement.

“Here it is Ladies and Gentlemen my iamhiphop Lifetime Achievement Award from the Entertainment Industry that I love so much but have always been snubbed,” Luke wrote at the time. “I Came straight home to show my son Blake but he was sleep. I’ve been waiting 35 years for this I want to thank new boss at #bet Connie Orlando Jesse Collins Debra Lee for this Honor.”

The induction ceremony for the class of 2021 will be held on Oct. 30 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland and broadcasted on HBO Max.

