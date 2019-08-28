mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Uncle Luke Delivers Another Dance Club Jam With "Bad Girl Walk"

Erika Marie
August 28, 2019 00:19
Bad Girl Walk
Uncle Luke

The 2 Live Crew icon is back.


Luther Campbell was one of the originators of 2 Live Crew, the often raunchy hip hop collective that brought us some of our favorite club jams. The Miami group rose to fame in the late '80s and early '90s, and their lyrics were so sexually explicit that they were often banned as were their music videos that featured half-naked, rump-shaking women. 2 Live Crew regularly found themselves in court defending their First Amendment right of free speech and they were the first artists who ever received a parental advisory sticker on their record.

It's been decades since the controversial group has released new music, but frontman Luther Campbell, also known as Uncle Luke, has dropped off a new single. Staying with his traditional style, Luke's latest is a quick-tempo dance track that follows in the footsteps of his legendary songs "It's Your Birthday" and "I Wanna Rock." We wouldn't be surprised to see his latest effort turn into some dance Instagram challenge, but it's nice to hear that Campbell has kept things consistent.

Quotable Lyrics

Whatcha want I got it
Slide on then twerk
Do the bad girl walk

