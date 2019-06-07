The Uncharted movie is moving forward, full steam ahead. Though Tom Holland is a great actor, Nolan North's work as Nathan Drake should not go unsung; the man played a pivotal role in bringing a beloved video game icon to life, and it will be hard to replicate the charm and emotion he brought to the table. The strange thing is, though Uncharted certainly evokes flashes of Hollywood blockbustery, the story feels tailored to the unique art form of gaming, and risks suffering as a result. Given the history of cinematic video game adaptations, Uncharted has a lot stacked against it. Luckily, the film looks to have some talent attached, including director Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) and the aforementioned Holland.

As for the roles of Sullivan and Elena (if she does indeed appear in the film), they have yet to be filled; according to Playstation Lifestyle, the former has certainly attracted many heavy hitters, including Chris Pine, Chris Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, and Matthew McConaughey. As with Nathan Drake, it's likely that ardent Uncharted fans will have trouble reimagining the beloved characters, so expect blowback whenever casting finally surfaces. In any case, Uncharted is coming along swimmingly, to the point where we can expect to see the finished product on December 18th, 2020.

Prime real estate, which admittedly bodes well. Can this be the one to break the cycle? Or are video game movies eternally doomed to languish in a perpetual state of mediocrity? In the meantime, check out this behind-the-scenes footage of Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception, to see the brilliant work the cast brought to Naughty Dog's masterpiece.