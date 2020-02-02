Apparently, Drake has an unlimited budget because he's "the greatest."

HipHopDX ran into Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge and asked him about Drake's budget by referring to a bar on the classic track "Stay Schemin," where Drake raps, "Tell Lucian I said 'fuck it,' I'm tearin' holes in my budget."

“If ever Drake or whenever Drake calls up and says he needs something for his project, I give it to him,” Grainge says with a smile. “Because he’s the greatest.”

Strong praise from the boss himself. Drake most recently released a pair of singles with frequent collaborator Future titled "Desires" and "Life is Good." Fans expect a follow-up to What A Time To Be Alive could be one the way soon.

RadRadar's Brian "B. Dot" Miller recently appeared on Genius' For The Record and discussed what he's heard from Drake's upcoming music: "Prior to the interview, Drake sent me a record. He just said he wanted to set the tone of the interview. It's incredible. It sounds like one of those timestamp joints... It's just one of those kinda flamboyant kind of records. It has a great sample to it, everyone's going to love it. It's called 'Say When.' I think Elliot talked about that in that. He's talkin' that -- He be talkin' that sh*t."