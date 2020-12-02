In case you missed it, yesterday Netflix's Umbrella Academy and Juno star, Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, addressed his social media followers to reintroduce himself as a transgender man. His announcement immediately raised questions as to what would become of his Umbrella Academy character — a woman.

According to Variety, Page's character, Vanya Hargreeves, will continue to be played as a cisgender woman. So, ultimately, no changes will be made on that front. They will, however, be making an adjustment to Page's name in the credits, to support his transition. IMDb already changed his name on their site from Ellen to Elliot as well. "The process of updating Elliot's name in the metadata across all titles he is involved with that are available to watch on the streaming service," an insider revealed.

"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," he said, plainly. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life," Page wrote via Instagram on December 1. "I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self."

"I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society," he went on. "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive."

[via]