Over the last few years, Kobe Bryant memorabilia has skyrocketed in price. Collectors are always looking for brand new pieces to add to their collections, and typically, these pieces cost a whole lot of money. Sometimes, prospective buyers will spend hundreds of thousands of dollars just to get their hands on something extremely rare, like a trading card.

According to TMZ, a 1997-98 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems card printed in Emerald format just sold for $2 million through PWCC Marketplace. This card had a grade of 8.5 which is very good for a 25-year-old card. Not to mention, it was one of 10 ever made. As PWCC exec Jesse Craig explained, this was a must-cop for Kobe stans.

Harry How/Getty Images

"This is arguably Kobe's best card in existence," Craig said. "It's more desirable than even a Kobe Bryant rookie card or a Kobe Bryant autograph. These Precious Metal Gems variants are arguably the most desired insert card in the entire world. These set the tone for the insert market going forward."

The buyer has remained anonymous throughout the process, and we're sure they would prefer to keep it that way. This is the kind of purchase you make and never speak of again as you put it either on display or in a special safe, never to be seen again.

Image via PWCC Marketplace

