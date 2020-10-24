UK's SL Drops Off New Project "Different Dude"

SL has been slowly inching towards the throne with each project. The rapper has been one to watch out for in the UK over the past few years and Different Dude, his latest project, proves exactly why. Over the course of 10 tracks, SL delivers smooth flows detailing the trap and his aspirations for wealth as he dabbles between melodies and bars. He holds down the majority of the project on his own but he does grab a few friends to join him along the ride. Nafe Smallz, who's been gearing up to drop a joint project with M Huncho, teams up with SL on "Super High" while Unknown T glides through on "Excuse Me." The project also features Ayo Britain who co-stars on "Trenches."

Peep the project below.