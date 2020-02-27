UK's SL & PA Salieu Serve Up A Heater With "Hit The Block"

With the UK drill scene having an uprising right now, there's a few youngins that should be on your radar right now. SL and PA Salieu are among them with the two recently linking up for their single, "Hit The Block." Although there's a contrast in their sound, they find a middle ground as they deliver a new banger for the streets. "Hit The Block" marks their first collab together as they live up to the song's title while detailing the struggles of the street life, and the glories with putting in work.

SL's made waves over the past few years as being one of the prominent young boys in the UK Drill scene which ultimately led to his placement on the Top Boy soundtrack. PA Salieu is just beginning to make noise so keep your eyes peeled for him.

Quotable Lyrics

Said she do it real bad, let me demonstrate

I told brody move back, I didn't hesitate

Knew a pretty little bird, real featherweight

'Til she done the whole gang, now she a heavyweight