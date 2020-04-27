mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

UK's "Queen Of Drill" Ivorian Doll Deads The "Rumours"

Aron A.
April 27, 2020 12:38
137 Views
00
0
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Rumours
Ivorian Doll

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Ivorian Doll doubles down on "Queen Of Drill" claims on her latest track.


As the UK drill scene continues to flourish, a new girl's arrived on the scene in the past few months named Ivorian Doll. Though she might be more familiar to some as a YouTuber, she's making a smooth transition into music with the release of her single, "Queen Of Drill," and most recently, "Rumours."

Released at the top of the month, "Rumours" addresses all the chatter that's been going on in her ascent in the game. Over T1OTB & DA's aggressive production, Ivorian Doll fiercely pops out on her opps and haters as she puts the rumors to rest.

"'Rumours' is about the false accusations that have been spread about me. It was a great way to speak my truth and get people dancing to it, rather than it being this serious, woe is me moment.," she told Complex.

Peep the track below. 

Quotable Lyrics
I missed the drop on a pagan opp
Still got beats, yeah they still got, got
Run a man down in my Jordans
Ran a man down in my Balmain top
Messi! That's how I shoot my shot

Ivorian Doll
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  137
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Ivorian Doll
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS UK's "Queen Of Drill" Ivorian Doll Deads The "Rumours"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject