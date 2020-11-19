mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

UK's Mist Gets Real On "Cemetary Walks"

Aron A.
November 18, 2020 20:39
Cemetary Walks
Mist

Mist delivers an introspective new single, "Cemetary Walks."


Birmingham MC Mist has been delivering some steady bangers throughout the year. Kicking off with "Savage," the rapper later returned alongside Fredo for the banger, "House Party." Both songs have been making their rounds throughout the year as fans anticipate the follow-up to Mist's 2018 project Diamond In The Dirt.

Though it's been a few months since "House Party" dropped, Mist came through with an introspective new single, titled, "Cemetary Walks." The rapper gets reflective on this single, released nine years after the passing of his mother, as he details the pain he's endured, the struggles he's faced, and keeping strong through the face of adversity to overcome it all.

Check out the latest offering from UK's Mist below and keep your eyes peeled for more new music from the Birmingham rapper.

Quotable Lyrics
I had to make a belt out my shoelace
Now my jewels buss down, Thotiana, like I'm Blueface
Doomsday every Tuesday
HMP with a roommate

Mist
