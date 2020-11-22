mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

UK's Loski Tells "A Drill Story" On His Latest Project

Aron A.
November 22, 2020 17:03
Music, Trial & Trauma: A Drill Story
Loski

The UK rapper returns with a new project featuring Popcaan, Stormzy, and more.


Loski, without a doubt, has been one of the most promising young voices emerging out of the UK this year. The numerous releases has only propelled him towards stardom, and with the rise of UK drill, it's just about time for him to have his breakout moment. Perhaps that's to come soon, now that he's released his latest project, Music, Trial & Trauma: A Drill Story. The rapper's latest project has been among one of the most anticipated releases in the UK scene and Loski surely doesn't disappoint. The tracklist is stacked with features from high-profile names from across the globe. Davido and Popcaan make appearances on the tracklist, as well as artists like Aitch, Fredo, Stormzy, Mike Skinner, and more.

Peep the project in its entirety below. 

