UK's Loski Tells "A Drill Story" On His Latest Project

Loski, without a doubt, has been one of the most promising young voices emerging out of the UK this year. The numerous releases has only propelled him towards stardom, and with the rise of UK drill, it's just about time for him to have his breakout moment. Perhaps that's to come soon, now that he's released his latest project, Music, Trial & Trauma: A Drill Story. The rapper's latest project has been among one of the most anticipated releases in the UK scene and Loski surely doesn't disappoint. The tracklist is stacked with features from high-profile names from across the globe. Davido and Popcaan make appearances on the tracklist, as well as artists like Aitch, Fredo, Stormzy, Mike Skinner, and more.

Peep the project in its entirety below.