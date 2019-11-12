U.K.'s Fredo Has Better Things To Do Than "Netflix & Chill"

U.K.'s Fredo has been experiencing a monumental year in 2019. He's been leading the U.K. drill wave and dropped his debut album Third Avenue at the top of the year and continued to make major moves. He was included on the Top Boy soundtrack and recently, linked up with Popcaan and Tory Lanez for Stay Flee Get Lizzy's new song, "2 Cups." Now, he returns with a brand new banger titled, "Netflix & Chill." Now, before you think that Fredo's gone all lover boy on us -- it's quite the opposite. The rapper gets in a melodious bag on this record as he continues to portray the U.K. streets over guitar-driven production.

Perhaps this could kick off a campaign for a new project in the new year. Keep your eyes peeled.

Quotable Lyrics

N***as touch me, the gang slidin' out right this second

Life ain't a game, guns in the range,

None of my n***as gon' fight with Tekken

Yo, I need to find a reverend

'Cause I live a life of crime

And when it comes to my time to die

I might not be able to find a heaven

